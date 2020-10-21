Bradenton mom wanted to ‘party.’ Her kids had drugs, alcohol in their systems, cops say

The mother of two children who tested positive for cocaine and alcohol in their systems after they were taken to a hospital suffering from seizures has been charged with child neglect, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Nicole Wilson, 36, has been charged with two counts of felony child neglect with great bodily harm. Both of her children are under 3 years old.

According to the arrest report, Wilson on Oct. 16 wanted to “party” and went to a drug house where she smoked marijuana blunts sprinkled with “Molly,” also known as ecstasy. She received a frantic call from a relative, who had put the children to bed earlier, that the children were wide awake and running around the house at 3:30 a.m.

Wilson arrived home and within minutes one of the children began to have a seizure. Paramedics took the child to the hospital and during an interview with police, Wilson admitted her former boyfriend used to sell rock cocaine from her home, according to the report.

While at the hospital, Wilson was contacted about the second child having similar symptoms and that child was transported to the hospital where the child also tested positive for cocaine and alcohol, police say.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police executed a search warrant on Wilson’s home and found “several” baggies with powdery residue that tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl. Police say the baggies, as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia, were in her room where the children sleep and were “not secured and easily accessible.”

Wilson told police she was unaware of the cocaine baggies and said she does not use cocaine. According to the report, Wilson agreed to a drug screening. She tested positive for cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana, methamphetamine and amphetamine.

Wilson posted bonds totaling $20,000 and was released from custody on Sunday .