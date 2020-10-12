Hit-and-run driver kills Bradenton woman trying to walk across U.S. 41, FHP says

A hit-and-run driver killed a 34-year-old woman trying to cross U.S. 41 in Bradenton early Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 6:33 a.m. on U.S. 41/14th Street West near Bayshore Gardens Parkway, FHP said. Troopers are looking for the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck that was last seen heading north on U.S. 41.

The woman, whose name was not released, was trying to cross the six lanes of U.S. 41 about 1,000 feet south of Bayshore Gardens Parkway, when she was hit by the northbound pickup truck. She died at the scene, FHP said.

The truck was described as a black and orange Ford F-150, Harley-Davidson edition. FHP released a photograph of the truck, apparently taken by a traffic camera.

Anyone with information about what happened can call *FHP on a cell phone or 239-938-1800.