Manatee County man charged with raping child in 2013

Manatee

A 37-year-old Manatee County man has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor in 2013.

According to the sheriff’s office, David Mendez attempted to get the child to perform a sexual act on him and when the child refused, he sexually assaulted her.

Deputies say the abuse continued through 2014 and that Mendez is also currently wanted for sexual abuse in another jurisdiction, as well.

An arrest warrant was issued for Mendez on Oct. 2 and he was taken into custody on Monday. He is charged with two counts of sexual battery on a minor and intent to touch a child in a lewd manner.

He remains in custody without bond pending a future court date.

Mark Young
Mark Young
