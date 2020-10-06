Bradenton massage therapist arrested after complaint of inappropriate touching

Law enforcement have charged a Bradenton massage therapist with battery after a female client reported that he touched her inappropriately and without her consent during a massage session.

Sean Thomas Mooney, 43, was an employee of Massage Envy at 4300 Cortez Road W., Bradenton, where the incident is said to have occurred.

Mooney is no longer employed at the establishment or practicing under his massage license, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Mooney was arrested and booked into the Manatee County Jail on Tuesday. His bail is set at $7,500.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9322 or bpdtips@bradentonpd.com. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous tip via www.manateecrimestoppers.com.

