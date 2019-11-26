Neighbors tackle Bradenton gunman during dispute, police say

A dispute between neighbors could have turned deadly had it not been for the quick reactions of the intended victim and nearby neighbors, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Tracy Austin, 57, faces several charges after deputies say he pulled a gun on his neighbor around 6:30 p.m. Nov. 22 in the 3600 block of Ninth Avenue West.

Deputies say the victim was in his yard showing off a trailer for sale when for unknown reasons, Austin entered the property and was asked to leave.

Austin refused and the homeowner then began walking toward him, insisting Austin leave the property. That’s when the gun came out, according to the arrest report.

Deputies say Austin pulled a Glock 19 from his waistband and pointed it at the homeowner’s head while the two were within a foot of one another.

The homeowner reacted and grabbed the hand holding the firearm and the two began to struggle for possession of the weapon, the report states.

Another person jumped into the fray and they were able to restrain Austin until deputies arrived, at which time Austin resisted arrest while, “cussing and spitting,” in the direction of the deputy.

Austin was able to be subdued and was booked into the Manatee County jail for possession of a deadly weapon, carrying an unlicensed firearm and improperly exhibiting a firearm.

He remains in custody on a total of $27,000 in bonds pending a future court date.