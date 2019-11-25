Manatee man recovering after he was stabbed outside gas station

A 51-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed outside an east Bradenton gas station early Monday morning.

At about 4:50 a.m., deputies were called to the Circle K Shell at 836 301 Blvd. in Bradenton. There they found the man lying on the ground inside the store, bleeding from a stab wound to his lower left side, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. The victim had been stabbed outside, but stumbled inside the convenience store before collapsing.

The victim told deputies that he thought he recognized the man who stabbed him from Day Labor. He described the attacker as having bushy hair and wearing dark clothing.

Paramedics took the stabbed man to Blake Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition early Monday afternoon as he recovers from surgery.

Anyone with any information about the stabbing is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.