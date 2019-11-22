Bradenton man busted on armed robbery charge. His chest says he’s not a fan of police

A charcoal clay face mask might cleanse your pores, but those minerals won’t wipe away your crimes, too.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 23-year-old Parrish man on an attempted robbery charge Friday afternoon while he was in the middle of his skincare routine. It doesn’t appear to be the first time law enforcement has struck a nerve with Trentin Richardson.

In a photo taken shortly after his arrest, Sarasota deputies revealed that Richardson has a “(expletive) BPD,” tattoo across his chest, which the sheriff’s office took to reference the Bradenton Police Department.

“It appears he doesn’t like the cops,” the sheriff’s office tweeted Friday night. “Likewise, we don’t like when people break the law.”

According to a probable cause affidavit, Richardson and a 17-year-old female suspect are accused of orchestrating an armed robbery at an Osprey Wal-Mart around 2:30 Monday morning. Investigators say video surveillance captured Richardson and the Bradenton 17-year-old filling a cart with items before splitting up to escape the store through an emergency fire exit.

The 17-year-old drove her gold Chevrolet Malibu to the back of the store to pick up Richardson, cops say. When a victim confronted the two, Richardson pulled a gun and told him to stay back. Richardson loaded some of the merchandise into the car and both suspects fled the scene, according to an arrest report. The victim was not injured.

Using latent fingerprints collected from the emergency exit, investigators were able to identify Richardson as the suspect, and learned that he had received traffic citations while driving the getaway vehicle, which belongs to the 17-year-old suspect, who was arrested Thursday.

Richardson is facing a single count of robbery with a firearm and is being held at the Sarasota County Jail on $100,000 bond. The 17-year-old is charged with principle to robbery with a firearm and is being held at the Manatee Regional Juvenile Detention Center.