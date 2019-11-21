One shot in Sarasota. Cops are looking for information

Sarasota police officers are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in the area of 30th Street and North Washington Boulevard on Wednesday night.

“When officers arrived, they found one person with non-life threatening injuries,” the police department said.

The shooting took place around 7:30 p.m., police said.

Detectives are seeking the public’s help to determine what happened and are looking for any witnesses or people with information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective. Dominic Harris at 941-263-6825 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.

The police department is not releasing any further information at this time.