Dog rescued in Sarasota. Four years ago, she was stolen in California, cops say

Thanks to the Sarasota Police Department, a dog that was stolen from a California man four years ago is back with her owner.

Police found the bulldog named Maggie, which was stolen in October 2015, after they arrested two suspects in a string of recent burglaries on Lido Key. As police investigated, they learned that the burglars might have a dog with them, according to a news release.

They received a call about someone walking a bulldog on Lido Key on Oct. 20 and made contact with the suspects, “hiding inside a bathroom,” inside a home in the 200 block of Grant Drive.

Maggie was with them, and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services took custody of her and her chip revealed her true owner’s identity.

After the arrest of the suspects, police officers rallied to raise the $800 needed to transport Maggie back to California. Maggie was reunited with her owner on Nov. 18 thanks to Haulin’ Paws transportation service out of Texas.

The suspects, Michael Paine 48, of Sarasota, and Tracie Eileen Defree, 52, of Patterson, Calif., face multiple felony charges, police said.

Defree is charged with 12 felonies, including burglary, dealing in stolen property and grand theft. Paine is charged with one count of burglary and trespassing.

They have since bonded out of the Sarasota County jail and police say the case remains under investigation.