Her son wouldn’t get out of bed so she beat him with an iron, cops say

A 43-year-old Bradenton woman is facing a felony child abuse charge after she beat her son with an iron when he wouldn’t get out of bed, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Latorria Eldridge hit the boy “multiple times with an iron,” at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The age of the child was redacted from the report, but deputies say Eldridge, “continued to swing the iron,” when her son jumped out of bed and grabbed her arm in an attempt to stop her from hitting him again.

Eldridge bit the child’s arm to regain control of the iron and chased him out of the residence, continuing to swing the iron and striking the boy, according to the arrest report.

Deputies said they saw blood coming from the boy’s nose and lip and he had a bite mark on his right forearm.

Eldridge was being held without bond at the Manatee County jail on a charge of felony child abuse.