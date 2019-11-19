Bradenton man charged with hitting man with car, dragging him down the street

A 57-year-old Bradenton man is charged with attempted murder after he used his car to hit another man and dragged him down a street in Cortez, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say David Nichols and the victim got into an argument at a friend’s house in the 4500 block of 101st Street West in Cortez and the victim walked away. While he was walking southbound on 101st Street, Nichols struck the victim with his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was dragged for about a block and Nichols then drove away, deputies say.

A neighbor heard the victim scream for help and called 911.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The 61-year-old victim suffered severe injuries, including several open fractures and significant head trauma. He remains in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found Nichols at a nearby mobile home park at 113th Street West and Cortez Road and took him into custody.

Nichols, who faces a charge of attempted murder, is being held without bond at the Manatee County jail.