Crime

Walmart manager stole more than $14,000 from store, cops say

Manatee

A 45-year-old customer service manager for a Walmart in Bradenton stole more than $14,000 from the store, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Nathan Castleman was observed on the store’s video survelliance removing cash from registers on four separate occasions between Oct. 12 and Nov. 2, taking a total of $14,336. He worked at the store at 2911 53rd Ave. E

Deputies say on each occasion, Castleman removed the cash from the registers and went to the restroom where he would empty the money bag and pocket the cash.

Castleman, who faces a felony grand theft charge, was booked into the Manatee County jail on Nov. 15, and released after posting a $1,500 bond.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers.
