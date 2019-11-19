Walmart manager stole more than $14,000 from store, cops say

A 45-year-old customer service manager for a Walmart in Bradenton stole more than $14,000 from the store, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Nathan Castleman was observed on the store’s video survelliance removing cash from registers on four separate occasions between Oct. 12 and Nov. 2, taking a total of $14,336. He worked at the store at 2911 53rd Ave. E

Deputies say on each occasion, Castleman removed the cash from the registers and went to the restroom where he would empty the money bag and pocket the cash.

Castleman, who faces a felony grand theft charge, was booked into the Manatee County jail on Nov. 15, and released after posting a $1,500 bond.

