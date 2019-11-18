Sarasota teacher charged with molesting two students. He used to work in Manatee County

A Sarasota teacher who has taught at four schools in Manatee and Sarasota counties has been charged with molesting two female students, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Maxwell Guss is accused of touching a 13-year-old girl’s breasts at Brookside Middle School and giving a massage to a 14-year-old girl at Sarasota High School, police said.

Guss, 34, was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.

Guss has also taught at Harllee Middle School and Bayshore High School in Manatee County and police fear there may be more victims.

During their investigation, police said they discovered that the administration at Sarasota High School had received a written complaint in 2017 about the allegations involving the 14-year-old student, who is now 16 years old, but they failed to report it.

As part of their on-going investigation, police are working to determine who at the school knew of the allegations and failed to report as mandatory child abuse reporters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.