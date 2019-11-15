They were mixing fentanyl with cocaine, cops say. Two men face trafficking charges

Just days after the Bradenton Herald reported a spike in Manatee County overdoses due to other narcotics like cocaine being mixed with fentanyl, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office raided a Bradenton residence and arrested two people caught with fentanyl-laced cocaine.

Dontay Henderson, 26 and Kyon Davis, 27 were booked into the Manatee County jail on a variety of felony charges.

Undercover deputies began purchasing fentanyl from the two in May and after making multiple purchases they obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 1800 block of 13th Avenue East.

At about 10 a.m. Tuesday, detectives saw Henderson at the home, who then left with two females in a vehicle. Detectives followed them to a restaurant in the 6000 block of 26th Street West and SWAT responded.

Henderson was taken into custody without incident on two counts of sale of fentanyl and violation of probation.

Davis also was arrested on four outstanding warrants. After a search of the residence, he was charged with trafficking in fentanyl.

Deputies say once the arrest location was secure, the home was searched where they found cocaine, rock cocaine, fentanyl and a bag containing a mixture of cocaine and fentanyl.

Deputies say they located 16.7 grams of cocaine, 22.3 grams of fentanyl, 5.4 grams of cocaine and 3.4 grams of the mixed narcotics.

An additional 6.5 grams of fentanyl was located at the arrest scene inside the vehicle. Deputies also found two firearms and numerous rounds of ammunition.