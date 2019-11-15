Man faces drug charges after crashing car into house, Sarasota cops say

Sarasota police officers responded to the 1400 block of Myrtle Street just after 9 p.m. on Thursday night to find a vehicle that had smashed into a home, but there was no one nearby.

Police quickly located five people on Lemon Avenue, all of whom had run from the scene.

Police say they learned Lousner Silencieux, 37, was the driver and he was booked into the Sarasota County jail on multiple charges, including felony possession of cocaine and felony driving on a suspended license with knowledge.

Police say Silencieux was driving westbound on Myrtle Street, crossed the railroad tracks, “and for unknown reasons the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to go into the front yard of the home.”

The SUV slammed into the home, causing extensive damage to the vehicle and structural damage to the home’s garage.

In addition to the two felony charges, Silencieux was charged with misdemeanor hit-and-run crash and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.