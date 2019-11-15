Bradenton man forced a child to drink alcohol and then raped her, cops say

A 29-year-old man has been charged with forcing a girl to drink alcohol and then raping her several times, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

Darius Lacon faces a felony charge of capital sexual battery on a minor, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The age of the child is redacted from an arrest warrant issued for Lacon on Nov. 8. for Deputies say the attacks happened on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 while the child was in the care of Lacon. He was arrested and booked into the Manatee County jail without bond on Nov. 10.

According to the warrant affidavit, Lacon threatened the child with violence if she didn’t drink the alcohol he was giving her during one of the sexual assaults and during another assault forced the child to breathe into a rag that had some type of substance that made the child dizzy and pass out.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

These acts have occurred, “a whole bunch of times” while Lacon was caring for the child, according to the warrant.

The sexual assaults were reported on Nov. 1 and forensic DNA evidence was collected from the victim, according to the warrant.