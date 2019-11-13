Teenager charged in shooting that injured 2 people, Sarasota cops say

A 16-year-old Sarasota boy has been charged with shooting two people in Sarasota, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Police say Darion Lee shot the two men near the intersection of Carver Street and Orange Avenue at about 8 p.m. Sunday. He faces two counts of aggravated battery.

According to police, the two victims were transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, but both are expected to survive.

Police say on the night of the shooting, Lee was identified as the shooter by one of the victims. After investigation and interviews with witnesses, probable cause was developed to arrest Lee, who surrendered to authorities on Monday.

Police say the shooting occurred over an “ongoing dispute,” over a motorcycle.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call Detective Adam Morningstar at 941-263-6838 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.