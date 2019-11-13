Video shows attempted murder suspect shooting man, Bradenton cops say

An 18-year-old man has been charged with trying to kill an other man during a botched robbery, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Aramis Alexander Holte Bell faces a charge of attempted murder. Police say he shot the man on Nov. 3 during a robbery in the 300 block of 10th Drive West. Bell was arrested on Nov. 8, police said.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Bell was lying in wait along with other unidentified suspects in front of the victim’s home. Police later found a large amount of marijuana and money inside the victim’s home and believe the suspects had planned to rob the victim.

During their investigation, police obtained surveillance video that investigators say shows what happened.

Police say one of the suspects approached the home while Bell, armed with a handgun, and another suspect armed with a rifle, waited to the side.

The first suspect entered the residence and Bell and the other armed suspect then approached the house and waited just outside the door, the affidavit states.

The first suspect exits the residence and as the victim runs out behind him, Bell is seen aiming and then shooting at the victim, striking him in the chest, police say.

The victim was transported to Blake Medical Center in critical condition, but he is expected to survive. Before collapsing a block away from the shooting, the victim had managed to get the rifle away from the other suspect and chased all three suspects from the property, police said.

Bell is being held without bond at the Manatee County jail.