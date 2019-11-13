‘Somebody is going to come shoot the place up.’ Unhappy customer threatens Chick-fil-A, cops say

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an unhappy customer threatened to shoot up a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Bradenton.

According to an incident report dated Nov. 7, the unknown customer didn’t make the threat in person, but left the restaurant at 4573 14th St. W. with an order and then called in, telling an employee, “If you all keep messing up people’s orders, somebody is going to come shoot the place up.”

Deputies say the customer attempted to call three other times, but the employees refused to answer the phone after the threat was made and law enforcement was contacted.

Employees provided deputies with description of a possible suspect and employees were told to contact law enforcement if the suspect returned to the restaurant, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the threat.