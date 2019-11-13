Troopers looking for hit-and-run driver who hurt pedestrian in Palmetto

A 20-year-old man was seriously injured when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver at U.S. 41 and 23rd Street East in Palmetto, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers are looking for the driver, who fled the scene after hitting the pedestrian. Troopers say the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk and had the right of way when he was hit.

The vehicle is described as gray in color and possibly a sport utility vehicle.

If anyone has information, you can call FHP at 941-751-8350.

The intersection at U.S. 41 and 23rd has a notorious history and local residents have dubbed the intersection “Vietnam” after one of the first people killed at the intersection after the state built a nearby overpass. He was a Vietnam veteran.

It has claimed several lives over the years, including 15-year-old Myquarious Kelly, a Palmetto High School sophomore who was struck and killed while attempting to cross the street in 2017.

The city has called for action for years from the state and planned fixes are in the future, including the reopening of the “Lincoln Tunnel,” which members of the former Lincoln Memorial High School football team used to cross from the old school onto the football field, which is currently Lincoln Park.