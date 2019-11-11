Credit card skimmers found at another local gas station. Did you pump here? 

Suspected credit card skimming devices were discovered at another local gas station on Monday morning, according to Sarasota Police Department.

The devices were located in two pumps at a 7-Eleven at 1150 N. Tuttle Ave.

The pumps at the station had been inspected two days prior, police said. It is unknown when they were placed on the pumps.

Anyone who purchased gas at the station is advised to closely monitor bank and credit card accounts.

If there are any suspicious charges, customers are encouraged to contact their bank immediately.

Anyone with information on the case can call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at ‪941-263-6070‬ or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling ‪941-366-TIPS‬ or going online at sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

Sarasota Police Department also issued some tips to avoid getting a credit card numbers stolen.

Choose a fuel pump that is close to the entrance of the store.

Use a credit card for the transaction, not a debit card.

Pay inside, and use cash.