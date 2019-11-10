Vehicles burglarized in East Manatee subdivision, cops say. Suspects were caught on video

Car burglars struck in an East Manatee County subdivision over the weekend, stealing items from at least two unlocked vehicles, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The burglaries occurred between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Saturday along Chatum Light Run in a subdivision of the Heritage Harbour community.

In a surveillance video provided to the sheriff’s office, two people wearing hooded sweatshirts can be seen trying the handles on several car doors.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The unknown male suspects were also wearing gloves, according to the sheriff’s office.

Items were reported stolen from two vehicles.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

VEHICLE BURGLARIES: Between 1 am and 3 am on 11/09/19 two unknown males wearing hoodies entered unlocked vehicles in the Chatum Light community. Personal items were taken from at least two of the vehicles. Have info? Call us at (941) 747-3011 pic.twitter.com/iLzrszGSxv — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) November 10, 2019