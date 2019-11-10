Crime
Vehicles burglarized in East Manatee subdivision, cops say. Suspects were caught on video
Car burglars struck in an East Manatee County subdivision over the weekend, stealing items from at least two unlocked vehicles, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The burglaries occurred between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Saturday along Chatum Light Run in a subdivision of the Heritage Harbour community.
In a surveillance video provided to the sheriff’s office, two people wearing hooded sweatshirts can be seen trying the handles on several car doors.
The unknown male suspects were also wearing gloves, according to the sheriff’s office.
Items were reported stolen from two vehicles.
Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
