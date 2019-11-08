Divers search Orlando lake to investigate new tip in 2006 disappearance of Jennifer Kesse

Authorities are investigating a new tip that may reveal new details into the 2006 disappearance of Jennifer Kesse.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office sent dive teams to explore Fischer Lake, which is just east of where Florida’s Turnpike intersects the Spessard L. Holland East-West Expressway near Orlando, FOX 13 reports.

According to WFLA News Channel 8, the tip came from a private investigator hired by the Kesse family. The sheriff’s office did not release details regarding the search.

Authorities believe Kesse, then 24, was abducted from her Orlando home. Her car was found just a mile away, but she never showed up to work the day she went missing.

Jennifer’s father, Drew Kesse, lives in Bradenton. He watched on Thursday as divers began to search the lake, Click Orlando reports.