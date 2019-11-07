Crime

Student spied on classmate in school bathroom. He sent video to friends, cops say

An 18-year-old Braden River High School student secretly videotaped another student masturbating in a school bathroom and then sent the video to friends, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Armando Flores was booked into the Manatee County jail on Wednesday on a felony charge of electronic transfer of harmful materials to a minor. He remains in jail on a $1,500 bond.

Deputies say Flores stuck his phone over the top of the bathroom stall to “secretly” record the other student and then sent the video to friends.

According to the arrest report, investigators were able to trace the video back to Flores’ phone.

