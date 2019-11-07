Man charged with robbing Poppo’s Taqueria restaurant in Bradenton

An 18-year-old man has been charged with robbing the Poppo’s Taqueria restaurant on Manatee Avenue West in Bradenton, police said.

Bradenton police say Da’Shawn Searles entered Poppo’s Taqueria, 6777 Manatee Ave. W., in the Northwest Promenade shopping center, around 9:24 p.m. Wednesday through the rear door and held two employees at gunpoint.

According to the police Searles managed to get away with more than $1,200 in cash, but he was located a few hours later and arrested without incident.

Searles is charged with armed robbery and two counts of intent to commit a felony. Police said “more charges may be pending.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

He is being held without bond at the Manatee County jail.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with additional information can call Detective Chris Capdarest at 941-932-9300 or email your information to CRIMETIPS@CITYOFBRADENTON.COM or call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.