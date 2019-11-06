They murdered people to protect heroin and cocaine business in Oneco. Now some face life in prison

A manhunt was underway as detectives identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man and woman in Oneco. The victims have been identified as Lashawna Stevenson-Weeks and Barry Joseph. Both victims are from Manatee County, but neither lived at the residence where the incident occurred. ttompkins@bradenton.com

A gang of drug dealers that resorted to violence, including murder, to protect their heroin and cocaine business and their turf in the Oneco community have been found guilty of running a conspiracy that included drug-trafficking and six murders.

That turf was 11th Street East and the group’s violent acts included all three New Year’s Day 2016 murders that initially stumped local detectives.

On Tuesday, following a three-week-long federal jury trial in Tampa found the group’s leader, Jordan “Big Man” Rodriguez, 26, along with two additional members, Andrew “Nico” Thompson, 25, and Alfonzo “Boo Boo” Churchwell, 32, guilty of racketeering conspiracy, drug trafficking conspiracy and maintaining a drug house.

Rodriguez was also found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in the aid of racketeering for the Jan. 1, 2016 death of Julio Tellez, murder in aid of racketeering in the death of Tellez, use of a firearm during the murder of Tellez and two counts of accessory after the fact.

Thompson was also found guilty of possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine, attempted possession with intent to distribute cocaine methamphetamine, murder in aid of racketeering in connection to the deaths of Lashawna Stevenson-Weeks and Berry “B-1” Joseph, use of a firearm during drug trafficking and murder of Stevenson-Weeks and Joseph and possession of a firearm while subject to a domestic violence restraining order. Churchwell was also found guilty of using a firearm for drug trafficking and in the Sept. 11, 2016 murder of Earnestine Gardner and being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been set, but each of the three men face up to life in prison. Rodriguez and Thompson’s murder convictions carry mandatory life sentences.

A manhunt was underway as detectives identified a possible suspect in the fatal shooting of a man and woman in Oneco. A woman showed detectives a tattoo with one of the victim’s name on her chest. She said he was her ex-boyfriend. The victims were identified as Lashawna Stevenson-Weeks and Barry Joseph. Both victims are from Manatee County, but neither lived at the residence where the incident occurred. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

The case was a long-time coming, according to Manatee Sheriff Rick Wells.

“We were very happy obviously that they were convicted, as they should have,” Wells said. “We put a lot of man hours and a lot of work to make sure to get this outcome so we are very pleased.”

Building a federal case of this magnitude requires a lot more work than most people can imagine, the sheriff stressed.

“I am proud of the detectives and everybody that worked on this case because they are committed to making sure the conclusion is exactly what we have here today,” Wells said.

The group of six men, initially indicted in May 2018, were charged in a 20-count superseding indictment handed up last July.

Three of the men, however, took plea deals in September ahead of the trial.

Raymy Escoto and Phillip Uscanga each pleaded guilty to committing arson. Juan “Manco” Ortiz pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy.

A seventh man charged in the original indictment, Jesse Rodriguez, took a plea deal just two days before the superseding indictment was filed. He pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy, drug trafficking conspiracy and running a drug house.

Neigbors say a shooting occurred early Sunday at this house on 11th Street East, Bradenton. The shooting victim, a 44-year-old woman, sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Richard Dymond rdymond@bradenton.com

The original indictment in this case came on the heels of the successful prosecution of another criminal enterprise in Manatee County that also resorted to murder to protect their drug business but terrorized the Manatee community for years.

“Popo” Harris, Deonte “Tang” Martin, Napoleon “Pole” Harris, Jerry “Jerk” Green, Charlie “Mr. 30N32” Green and Corey “James” Harris were each sentenced to life in prison for their crimes with the community’s message delivered by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Kovachevich, “Manatee County doesn’t want you back, and I agree with them.”

This latest case was again a collaboration between detectives at the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigators, and prosecuted by assistant U.S. attorneys Christopher Murray and Natalie Adams and part of the commitment they made to the community.

“We’re going to continue to work together to put these individuals away that are committing these types of crimes,” Wells reiterated on Tuesday.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a double homicide in Bradenton early New Year’s Day morning. A man and a woman were found shot to death in a residence in the 5700 block of 11th Street East. MEGHIN DELANEY / Bradenton Herald