She lost her temper and flipped a fondue cooker. The hot oil landed on a child, cops say

A 29-year-old Bradenton woman is facing a felony child abuse charge after things got out of hand during a party that ended with a child being splashed with hot oil from a fondue cooker, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Jena Hoppen on Saturday was at a party where, “All in the home were consuming alcohol,” and an argument broke out over some of the people who were attending. Deputies say the argument got so heated that many of the guests left, but the argument continued.

Hoppen “became extremely upset,” and flipped the dining room table that was full of food and dishes, including a fondue cooker, according to the arrest report.

The child, whose age was redacted from the report, was sitting at the table when Hoppen flipped it in the direction of the child, deputies say.

According to the report, oil from the fondue cooker landed on the child, causing redness to the child’s entire left shoulder, chest and left side of their face. Deputies say the oil caused tears in the skin in some areas where the oil landed on the child.

Hoppen left the home but was found hiding in the bushes nearby. She denied flipping the table, telling the deputies, “The table flipped itself,” according to the report.

Hoppen was booked into the Manatee County jail on a felony child abuse charge but was released the following day pending a future court hearing.