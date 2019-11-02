He told her she wasn’t good for anything but sex and then raped her, cops say

A 39-year-old Manatee County man is charged with raping his victim after he told her she wasn’t good for anything but sex and that he was known for killing a man and a woman in Mexico, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Omar Navis Torres was booked into the Manatee County jail on Oct. 31 and remains in custody on bonds totaling $35,000.

According to the arrest report, Navis Torres beat the victim before sexually assaulting her.

The location of the incident is redacted from the arrest report, but the arrest report states Navis Torres is known to the victim, who told deputies he has a “crack and alcohol addiction.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Navis Torres controlled the victim with fear, stating he has killed two people in Mexico and that if she called law enforcement, he would kill her, according to the report. Deputies say Navis Torres told the victim that if he couldn’t find her, he would kill her family and then himself.