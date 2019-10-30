Bradenton pizza shop hosting Halloween fundraiser for murdered employee’s family

About an hour and a half before someone walked into a Bradenton apartment and shot Michael Briles to death on Oct. 17, he had clocked out of his second job at Five Star Pizza in Bradenton.

The news of his death devastated the close-knit team at the restaurant.

“Mike was an awesome employee and a great guy,” franchise owner and operator Hillary Koester said on Wednesday. “We are extremely devastated and we want to do whatever we can help to help find his killer.”

Bradenton police are struggling to solve the case.

On Friday, police released surveillance video footage from about 10 p.m. on Oct. 17 showing the suspected killer driving up to the victim’s apartment in the 2400 block of 11th Street West in Bradenton, walking up to and waiting at the front door and then running out the door about a minute later. Neighbors called 911 to report the sound of gunshots.

Police responded and found the 30-year-old Briles dead inside.

Michael Briles was killed on the night of Oct. 17. GoFundMe Screen grab

Since releasing that video, police have not received a single tip in the case, according to spokesman Capt. Brian Thiers.

“Michael Briles and his family deserves closure and without the help of our community we are struggling to get them that,” Thiers said.

Briles, who also worked for UPS, had worked for the Five Star location at 5942 34th St. W. in Bradenton for more than a year. His brother Tyler LeMar, has worked for the franchise, which also includes two locations in Sarasota, for seven years.

To help, the business is hosting a raffle on Thursday, Halloween, in order to help raise money for Briles’ funeral and other related expenses. For very dollar donated, the local Five Star locations will issue one raffle ticket.

On Halloween, from 11 a.m. from midnight, Five Star will draw one ticket each hour. Prizes throughout the day will include free pizza, appetizers, desserts and gift cards. The final prize at midnight will be one large pizza with up to five toppings each month for a year.

Koester said she hopes the raffle will encourage more people to donate. Winners will be posted on their Facebook page and receive a phone call the following day.

In addition to dealing with the death of a co-worker, who many considered a friend, the business is also struggling with being short two employees during what Koester says is their busiest weeks of the year.

“We are kind of like a family,” Koester said. “Mike was at work and an hour and a half later he was dead. It’s just been a very devastating two weeks.”