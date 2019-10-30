Palmetto man beat a murder charge in 2018. He’s back in jail on drug and gun charges

A 23-year-old Palmetto man, who in 2018 had a murder charge against him dropped, is back in jail in drug and gun charges, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Xavier Seabrooks faces charges of possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon following an arrest Monday that also netted almost 5 grams of cocaine, 33 grams of marijuana, 11 grams of rock cocaine and assorted pills, according to the arrest report.

Seabrooks was charged with murder in March 2016 in the death of Linzell Feagin Jr. during what deputies said was a drug deal gone bad.

He spent nearly two years in the Manatee County jail awaiting trial, but on Jan. 9, 2018, Seabrooks was released after the State Attorney’s Office dropped the charge without providing an explanation.

The charge was dismissed days before trial despite prosecutors having two witnesses who identified Seabrooks as the shooter. One of the witnesses, Seabrooks’ girlfriend, told detectives Seabrooks admitted to her that he killed Feagin.

In the more recent case, deputies say they saw Seabrooks, who was wanted on several warrants, walking near Ali’s Market in the 2300 block of U.S. 41 in Palmetto. Seabrooks was carrying a black shoulder bag and when deputies attempted to make contact, Seabrooks ran.

A K9 unit was dispatched and Seabrooks surrendered without further incident. During the chase, Seabrooks tossed the back, but deputies were able to find it.

The drugs were found inside the bag, as well as a loaded .22-caliber handgun, the report states.

Seabrooks was booked into the Manatee County jail on charges of possession of cocaine, resisting arrest, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two counts of possession with intent to sell. He also was booked on the outstanding warrants charging him with aggravated domestic assault, according to jail records.

Seabrooks is being held without bond at the Manatee County jail.