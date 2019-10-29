He ran over his girlfriend’s ex in front of the victim’s children, cops say

A 22-year-old Bradenton man has been charged with hitting another man with his car, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the victim was at the Safe Children Coalition, in the 5700 block of Manatee Avenue West, around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 to visit his children. Deputies say Isaac Loviglio brought the victim’s ex — his girlfriend — and the victim’s children to the visit.

Deputies say the victim gave one of the children a hug, handed the child back to the mother and that’s when Loviglio drove his white Toyota sedan at the victim and struck him with the car the first time.

The impact forced the victim over the top of the hood and onto the parking lot pavement, according to the report. Deputies say Loviglio turned the car around and struck the victim a second time, again causing the victim to bounce off of the car hood and onto the ground.

Loviglio then sped away while authorities responded and the victim was taken to a hospital, deputies say.

Witnesses, including the victim’s ex, all recounted similar events of what happened, according to the report.

Deputies located Loviglio at his residence nearby and saw the damage to his vehicle. According to the report, Loviglio admitted to striking the victim with his vehicle, but said he did it because he was scared of the victim.

Loviglio told deputies that the victim had beaten him up a few months ago and claimed the victim was approaching him while he was in his vehicle and had only intended to “bump” the victim out of the way.

According to the report, Loviglio said he turned the car around with the intent to see if everyone was OK, but when he saw the victim standing up after the first strike, he had no choice but to hit him with his car again in order to get out of the parking lot.

According to jail records, Loviglio is charged with using a deadly weapon. He was released after posting a $10,000 bond.