Bradenton man met them to pay off a debt. He also brought a gun, cops say

A 43-year-old Bradenton man is facing multiple felony charges after he shot at someone he owed money to in the parking lot of a Bradenton grocery store, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Jose Vasquez met the victim and a witness at the Winn Dixie at 1010 53rd Ave. E. about 9:40 a.m. on Oct. 23 to pay off a debt. Instead, he pulled a gun and shot at the victim who was inside a vehicle in the parking lot..

According to the arrest report, Vasquez missed, sending the round into the vehicle’s door and then fled the area. Deputies say the victim and the witness knew Vasquez and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Two days after the shooting, on Oct. 25, deputies received a tip that Vasquez would be going to Angler’s Beverages in the 3900 block of U.S. 41. in Palmetto.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

An undercover deputy set up in the parking lot and saw a vehicle matching the description of one Vasquez used. But at first, he only saw two unidentified people get out of the vehicle, according to the report. Patience paid off for the deputy, however, as Vasquez got out of the backseat about 10 minutes later, the report states.

Other detectives in undercover vehicles were in the parking lot and made contact with Vasquez and caught him with almost 5 grams of methamphetamine, deputies say.

According to the report, the two people who brought Vasquez to the business, got into their vehicle and began to drive away, but deputies followed it and pulled them over for having a tag that did not match the vehicle.

A 9mm handgun found inside matched the description of the gun used in the shooting at Winn Dixie, deputies said.

According to jail records, Vasquez was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and shooting into a vehicle. He remains in custody on bonds totaling $16,500.