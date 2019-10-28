Bullets hit homes in Bradenton shooting, cops say. It was caught on video

Law enforcement is investigating a shooting that took place in a Bradenton neighborhood on Monday evening.

The shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of Sixth Avenue East.

There were no apparent injuries, according to Bradenton Police Department.

However, at least two homes in the area were struck by bullets.

Police say that suspects were seen shooting into a vehicle at the scene.

A surveillance camera at a home in the neighborhood captured the incident.

In the video, two sedans stop in front of a home on Sixth Avenue East before apparent gunfire occurs.

The cars then drive down the street and turn in opposite directions onto 20th Street East.

Giueseppe Sabella gsabella@bradenton.com

One of the shots struck a home on 20th Street East and damaged an exterior wall.

Bradenton Police Department officers arrived within minutes and created a perimeter around the scene.

The crime scene remained active on Monday night as officers investigated the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case can call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or email crimetips@cityofbradenton.com. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or send an anonymous tip online at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.