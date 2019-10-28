Bomb threat forces evacuation of downtown Bradenton buildings, cops say

A bomb threat has forced the evacuation of the Manatee County Judicial Center, the Manatee County Historic Courthouse and Manatee County government administration building in downtown Bradenton.

At 12:32 p.m., the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office received the threatening call.

“Some guy called in anonymously that a bomb was going to go off in the courthouse in two hours, didn’t specify which building,” sheriff’s office spokesman Randy Warren said.

As a result, both courthouses were evacuated, as well as the county administration building across the street, as a precaution.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Deputies, including from the sheriff’s office bomb squad, are working to clear the buildings and surrounding complex. The entire perimeter was surrounded with more than 20 deputies as K-9’s and their handlers could be seen checking the grounds.

Employees and visitors to the buildings were being kept across the street along Old Main Street..

Traffic is still being allowed to flow down Manatee Avenue West.

The Manatee County Historic Courthouse, Judicial Center and County Administration building have been evacuated following an anonymous bomb threat. Deputies, including the Bomb Squad are checking all the facilities now. More details later. — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) October 28, 2019