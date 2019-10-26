He held a woman at gunpoint and robbed her home, Bradenton police say. He was caught in Michigan

At around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 23, a woman heard a knock on her door and when she opened her door, a man grabbed her by the neck and forced her to the ground at gunpoint, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Two months later, an arrest has been made. Joshua Bell, 29, was booked into the Manatee County jail on Oct. 24 on a charge of armed home invasion.

According to the arrest warrant, Bell was not alone during the crime as the other suspect tied up the woman while Bell ransacked the home, screaming, “Where is the money?”

After finding more than $500 in the victim’s bedroom drawer, Bell and the other suspect forced the victim into the bathroom while still tied up with an extension cord, according to the warrant, and fled the home.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The victim was able to get herself free and call police, telling them she knew Bell, but did not know the other suspect and thought she was going to be shot, according to the warrant.

Police say the victim also knew Bell was from Michigan. Following the robbery, Bell returned to Michigan where he was arrested on the warrant on Oct. 10 and extradited to Manatee County to face the charge.

Bell is being held in the Manatee County jail without bond.