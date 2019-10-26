She wanted her lighter back so he cut her throat, cops say

A 35-year-old Manatee County man is behind bars after beating up an elderly man and cutting the throat of a woman over a borrowed lighter and the inability to loan him $5, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Terence Wilson and the two victims were drinking together around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 when he asked the elderly man to borrow $5. When the victim said he didn’t have any money, Wilson punched him and knocked him to the ground twice, according to the arrest report.

The female victim — who deputies made contact with at the hospital — tried to get Wilson to calm down, an effort that first appeared to be successful until she asked for her lighter back, according to the report.

Deputies say Wilson put a knife to the victim’s neck and cut her, leaving a 4-inch laceration across her throat.

The location of the crime was redacted from the arrest report for unknown reasons.

According to the report, Wilson was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and battery on a person over the age of 65.

Wilson was additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and giving false identification to law enforcement.

He was booked into the Manatee County jail where he remains in custody on bonds totaling $22,500.