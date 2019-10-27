Want to earn up to $3,000? It could be yours if you have information on these fugitives

Four fugitives wanted by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office have been captured and the weekly list provided by the sheriff’s office offering cash rewards for leading to an arrest has been updated to include four new fugitives.

Those arrested from last week’s fugitive list include Sarah Crocker, who was wanted for failing to show for court after a March DUI injury crash and failing to stop after the crash that involved bodily injury. She was booked into the Manatee County jail Oct. 24 and is being held on a total of $2,000 in bonds.

Chase Linstrom was captured Oct. 22 and booked into the Manatee County jail for violation of probation. He was convicted in June for theft after trust and dealing in stolen property and is being held without bond.

Troy Matthews was captured Oct. 23 and booked into the jail for contempt of court for violating drug court on prior convictions of dealing in stolen property and defrauding a pawn broker. He is being held without bond.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Kashema Montgomery was captured Oct. 22 after violating probation for fraud and contempt of court. She was on probation for driving while license suspended, habitual offender. She remains in custody.

Crime Stoppers of Manatee County is offering up to $3,000 for information leading to the arrest of four more fugitives.

They include:

Kyle Jefferson, 19, who is wanted for grand theft, uttering a forged bill and violation of probation.

Carrie Henderson, 51, who is wanted for violation of probation and trafficking in stolen property.

Colin Cooper, 25, who is wanted for domestic battery by strangulation.

Lakiya Cooke, 26, who is wanted for petit theft, grand theft and violation of probation.

Anyone with information about these fugitives can call the toll-free anonymous tip line at 866-634-8477 or email your information to ManateeCrimeStoppers.com.

Tipsters are eligible for rewards up to $3,000.

These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.