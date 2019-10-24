Sixth-grader charged with threat against Manatee alternative school staffer

A sixth-grader at Horizons Academy was arrested and charged with threatening a staffer at the school, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 17, a group of students created a commotion in the school’s courtyard when they began arguing and cursing at another, according to a probable cause affidavit. A staffer at the school tried to calm the students, but one of the girls turned her anger on the woman.

“I’ll punch you in you mother (expletive) face (expletive),” the girl told the staffer.

A school resource officer at Horizons witnessed the entire incident and arrested the girl, charging her with making threats against a school board employee.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The girl was “angry and acting aggressively violent towards” the staffer, according to the deputy.

Horizons Academy School, 1910 27th St. E., is the Manatee school district’s alternative school.