Skimmers found at two gas stations in East Bradenton

Skimmers were found at two gas stations in East Bradenton last week as part of an on-going operation by police.

At least three skimmersm which are designed to grab cardholders’ private information, were found at the Chevron gas station at 1832 Manatee Ave. Ave., and the BP gas station at 2790 Manatee Ave. E., according to a Bradenton police watch commander’s report.

According to the report, the skimmers were found by detectives working in conjunction with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Investigators are working to trace the skimmers in an attempt to identify suspects responsible.

Anyone who has used their credit or debit cards at the affected pumps should check their financial accounts for any unusual activity.