He’s trying to spoil Halloween in this neighborhood. Cops want to know if you recognize him

Palmetto

It’s not Christmas and he’s not the Grinch, but he is making Halloween difficult to celebrate and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office wants to know who he is.

According to the sheriff’s office, the unidentified thief stole Halloween decorations from the front yards of three residences in the Willow Walk subdivision in Palmetto. The thefts occurred between 9:50 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 15 in the 3900 block of Wayfarer Way.

The not-so-spooky thief is described as having a tall, thin build and was captured on home surveillance wearing a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.

