He’s trying to spoil Halloween in this neighborhood. Cops want to know if you recognize him

It’s not Christmas and he’s not the Grinch, but he is making Halloween difficult to celebrate and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office wants to know who he is.

According to the sheriff’s office, the unidentified thief stole Halloween decorations from the front yards of three residences in the Willow Walk subdivision in Palmetto. The thefts occurred between 9:50 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 15 in the 3900 block of Wayfarer Way.

The not-so-spooky thief is described as having a tall, thin build and was captured on home surveillance wearing a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

CAN YOU ID ME: Do you recognize this man? He is a suspect in recent thefts of Halloween decorations from homes in the Willow Walk neighborhood (Palmetto). If you have any info, please call MCSO at (941) 747-3011. Details: https://t.co/LUUNSTUCkS #CanYouIDMe pic.twitter.com/amaraqcNnr — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) October 22, 2019