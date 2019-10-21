Manatee deputies bust Bradenton drug dealer accused of trafficking fentanyl, heroin

A 28-year-old Bradenton man was arrested on drug possession and trafficking charges Friday after Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a SWAT team served a warrant at his home.

The sheriff’s office said it has been investigating Tremayne C. Williamson as a suspected seller of fentanyl over the past few weeks. Deputies executed the warrant in the 900 block of 66th Ave. W. in Bradenton around 9:47 a.m. Friday.

Marijuana, oxycodone, fentanyl, heroin, MDMA and two firearms were seized as part of the raid, according to the sheriff’s office. Williamson was convicted of drug possession and concealed firearm charges in 2013.

Williamson faces several drug trafficking and firearm possession charges.

On Monday, he was being held at the Manatee County Jail on bond totaling $281,000.