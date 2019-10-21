Search underway after hit-and-run driver flees scene of Bradenton crash, FHP says

Traffic crash investigators are searching for a driver who failed to stop for a red light, crashed into other cars and fled the scene around 1:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol release, the suspect vehicle is described as a black Nissan sedan with dark tinted windows. The accident occurred in the northbound lanes of U.S. 301 at the intersection of State Road 70.

Troopers say a partial license plate of MJC was obtained as part of their ongoing investigation. The black Nissan caused damage to three other cars. According to a crash report, a 40-year-old driver and a 36-year-old driver sustained minor injuries as a result of the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at (239) 938-1800.

