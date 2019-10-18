Baby had ‘bad rashes and bug bites’ on its privates, cops say. Mom had gone shopping

A 40-year-old woman is charged with felony child neglect after she left her children home alone in a dirty house for hours while she went shopping, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

That was just the first issue law enforcement had with Herlinda Orozco-Jaimes, according to the arrest report.

Deputies say Orozco-Jaimes left the home around 11 a.m. Thursday. About 1 p.m., deputies responded after receiving a call from someone saying they had heard children crying inside the home.

The home’s address was redacted from the report.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

According to the report, there were several windows on the home boarded up. Deputies say they did not initially hear a child crying but stayed on scene and after about 90 minutes heard the crying and began knocking on the door.

A child opened the door and the deputy saw trash scattered throughout the residence and a bottle of medication near one of the children, according to the report.

Deputies saw one of the children with a dirty diaper and as they went to change it saw “bad rashes and bug bites on the child’s private parts,” the report states.

Three hours after deputies arrived, Orozco-Jaimes returned home. She claimed a neighbor was supposed to be watching the children, but the neighbor told deputies not to get her involved in “Herlinda’s mess,” and said she was never asked to watch the children, according to the report.

Orozco-Jaimes was booked into the Manatee County jail on the felony charge and remains in custody pending a future court date.