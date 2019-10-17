Crime

Eight stores in Sarasota cited for selling vaping products to minors, cops say

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office cited eight businesses for selling nicotine vaping products to minors during an undercover operation that concluded this week.

“Vape pens and e-cigarettes are becoming more popular these days than traditional cigarettes,” Sheriff Tom Knight SAID. “That is why we are being proactive by trying to make sure instruments that support the use of addictive tobacco, THC and other products isn’t getting into the wrong hands.”

Undercover personnel were sent to test 29 vaping businesses in Sarasota and 21 were found to be in compliance. Those cited:

  • DNA Vaping Lounge, 5045 Fruitville Road.
  • Smoker Friendly/Tobacco Depot, 4461 Bee Ridge Road.
  • Fantasy Vape and Smoke Shop, 2868 Ringling Blvd.
  • Ignite Vapors, 3251 17th St.
  • Cheap Smokes, 1839 South Tamiami Trail.
  • Skybudz Somke Shop Inc., 3135 N. Tamiami Trail.
  • Gateway Vape, 6534 Gateway Ave.
  • Ryo Tasteful Tobacco, 5761 Beneva Road.

The eight clerks who sold the products to minors were cited with a misdemeanor notice to appear.

“We will continue our education and enforcement efforts so long as there are children to protect and businesses to hold accountable,” Knight said.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers.
