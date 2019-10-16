They set up a drug deal on Facebook. The buyer had cash but the dealer had a gun, cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

A $30 drug deal set up on Facebook didn’t quite go too well when the dealer pulled a gun and robbed the buyer, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Ocie Davis, 19, of Bradenton, was supposed to deliver the marijuana to the victim in the 1000 block of 20th Street East. Instead, he pulled a gun, took the $30 and said, “I will shoot you,” when the victim tried to resist, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim told deputies he set up the deal to purchase the marijuana via Facebook Messenger and that the man he contacted said he would be sending his brother over to deliver the drugs, according to the report.

After pulling the gun and robbing the victim, deputies say Davis ran away and the victim retreated back inside his home and informed his friends what had happened. They gave chase, deputies say, but after one of the friends caught up to Davis, he again pulled the gun and pointed it at the friend.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Davis was able to get away from the victim and his friends, but he was soon being chased by deputies, according to the report. Deputies say Davis was located in the back yard of a residence in the 2900 block of 51st Avenue Terrace West.

After being advised a police dog would be released, he gave up without further incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Davis denied any involvement despite being identified by the victims and told deputies he ran because he is on probation, according to the report. Deputies confirmed Davis is on felony probation.

Davis was booked into the Manatee County jail on an armed robbery charge. He also faces a charge of violating his probation.