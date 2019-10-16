Bradenton woman charged with beating child with metal broomstick, cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

A 32-year-old Bradenton woman is charged with felony aggravated child abuse after she struck her child with a metal broom handle, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Police say Tabitha Rhodes not only beat her 13-year-old child with the metal broomstick but broke it on the child and continued to strike the victim after it broke.

Police say the incident occurred on Oct. 6. Police received the case on Oct. 15 and after an investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained. Rhodes was taken into custody on Wednesday.

She was booked into the Manatee County jail on the charge without bond, according to jail records.

