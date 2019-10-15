Bradenton woman caused wreck and abandoned her car, FHP says. Troopers tracked her down

SHARE COPY LINK

A month after a hit-and-run crash in Manatee County that sent a driver to a hospital, troopers have charged a Bradenton woman with a crime.

Alyssa Hinkle, 23, was arrested and booked into the Manatee County Jail for leaving the scene of a crash involving injury and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on Sept. 15 on 34th Street West and Fourth Avenue Drive West.

Hinkle was driving a 2007 Jeep Cherokee, troopers say, and failed to yield the right-of-way to a driver in a 2014 Ford Mustang.

The impact of the collision smashed in the front of the Mustang and caused significant damage to the driver’s side of the Jeep.

Despite having a blown out rear tire, Hinkle fled the scene of the crash, according to FHP.

The Jeep was abandoned at the intersection of Cortez Road and 59th Street West.

The driver of the Mustang sustained an injury and was transported to a local hospital for care.

“Florida Highway Patrol reminds all drivers to make good choices behind the wheel — including remaining on scene if involved in a crash,” FHP said.