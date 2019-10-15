Check your bank statements if you bought gas here. Skimmers found on pumps, state says

SHARE COPY LINK

Credit card skimmers, used by criminals to steal your money when you pay at the pump for gas, have been found at 7-Eleven store on Manatee Avenue West, according to the Florida Department of Agricultural and Consumer Services.

According to information released by the agency, an inspection occurred Sept. 24 and three devices were found on pumps at the gas station at 7407 Manatee Ave. W.

The department advises that if you pay outdoors with a credit card or debit card, to ensure the seal on the pumps has not been broken. You can also wiggle the ATM card reader to determine if it is loose and if it is, then it is likely that it has been tampered with.

If you have any suspicions that a pump may have been tampered with, it is always advisable to pay inside.

If you visited this gas station on or before the Sept. 24 inspection during which the devices were discovered and you have not already checked your financial accounts, it is recommended you do so.