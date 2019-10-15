‘Do you want to die over this?’ Teenager charged with carjacking in Bradenton

SHARE COPY LINK

A carjacking victim was trying to stop the thieves when one of them said, “Do you want to die over this?” and then fired at least one shot that hit the victim’s home, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say a Facebook post ultimately led them to Jahdiel Sanchez, 16, of Palmetto.

At about 9:30 p.m. Oct. 9 in the 5700 block of 10th Street East, deputies say Sanchez and an unknown suspect were seen by the victim rummaging through one of his vehicles, according to an arrest report.

Deputies say the victim attempted to stop the pair, at which time the firearm was pulled and the gun went off, missing the victim.

The victim backed away and Sanchez and the other suspect drove away with the vehicle, stopping across the street to pick up two females before fleeing the area, according to the report. The victim got into his other vehicle and gave chase, but was advised by deputies to end his pursuit.

Deputies say Sanchez escaped after a high-speed pursuit was terminated. The stolen vehicle was involved in a four-car crash about an hour later in Lee County where witnesses told deputies the driver and passengers ran off after the crash.

Sanchez was arrested Oct. 11 on an unrelated aggravated assault charge, according to a separate arrest report.

Deputies say they were able to interview Sanchez at the juvenile detention center and that Sanchez denied any involvement. According to the report, one of Sanchez’s friends tagged him in a Facebook post regarding the car accident. Deputies observed a large skin abrasion, “that appeared to be consistent with an injury from an airbag,” the report states.

Sanchez faces two felony counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and armed carjacking.

According to public records, Sanchez was awaiting trial after being arrested in May and charged with armed burglary and aggravated battery with a firearm. According to court documents, Sanchez and two other suspects committed the burglary.