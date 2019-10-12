Crime
Hit-and-run driver hospitalizes Manatee County motorcyclist. Troopers want to know who hit him
A 55-year-old Manatee County motorcyclist is in critical condition after being involved in a hit-and-run accident overnight in the 400 block of 53rd Avenue West.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the victim was traveling eastbound on State Road 70 around 7:30 p.m. Friday when the unknown driver, who was traveling west, made a left-hand turn into the path of the motorcyclist.
Troopers say witnesses described the hit-and-run driver as driving a white Chevy van, which now has front-end damage. Troopers say the driver fled the area and turned off of SR 70 heading north on Ninth Street East.
If anyone has information, contact the FHP at 239-938-1800.
The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time.
